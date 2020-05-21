Border Patrol agents foil two human smuggling attempts

Border Patrol agents foiled two alleged human smuggling attempts at the I-35 checkpoint earlier in the week.

The first incident happened on May 19th when agents encountered a tractor-trailer at the primary inspection lane.

After a non-intrusive scan of the trailer, agents found four illegal aliens hiding inside the closet and under the bed of the trailer.

Moments later, a second trailer approached the checkpoint and a non-intrusive scan revealed three more illegal individuals hiding in the sleeper area of the cab.

All seven smuggled individuals were believed to be from Mexico and were determined to be in good health.

The drivers were Cuban Citizens and were placed under arrest.

Despite the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, Border Patrol continues to prevent the flow of illegal immigration.