Border Patrol agents foil two human smuggling attempts at checkpoints

Border Patrol agents foiled two alleged human smuggling attempts involving over 50 illegal immigrants.

The first incident happened on November 8th when agents encountered a white tractor-trailer at the I-35 checkpoint. The driver was referred to secondary inspection after a canine alerted to the presence of concealed humans within the trailer.

When agents searched the trailer they found 29 individuals who were believed to be living in the U.S. illegally.

The second incident happened on November 12th when agents at the Highway 83 checkpoint encountered a checkpoint at the primary inspection lane.

When agents searched the vehicle they found 27 individuals who were believed to be from Mexico, Guatemala, and Honduras.

The drivers were arrested and the cases were turned over to Homeland Security.