Border Patrol agents help rescue lost Mexican National

Border Patrol agents working with the Mexican Consulate helped rescue a Mexican National in distress.

The rescue happened on April 1st when agents with the Missing Migrant Program received information regarding a lost female somewhere near Los Botines.

Agents say the woman was abandoned in the brush without any food or water.

Border Patrol agents were able to locate the Mexican National and render aid.

The individual was taken into custody after being identified as being in the country illegally.

Border Patrol continues to warn against the dangers of people crossing illegally into the United States.