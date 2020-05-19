Border Patrol agents in Zapata find 13 illegal aliens inside stash house

Border Patrol agents and authorities find over a dozen illegal aliens living inside an alleged stash house in Zapata.

The discovery was made on Monday, May 18th when deputies with the Zapata County Sheriff’s Office were called out to a home for possible narcotics activity.

When agents searched the home, they found 13 illegal immigrants from Mexico living inside the home.

The individuals were taken into Border Patrol custody and transported to the Zapata Station pending further investigation.

Despite the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Border Patrol agents continue to stand together to prevent the flow of illegal immigration.