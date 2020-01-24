Border Patrol agents locate lost child

Border Patrol agents helped the Webb County Sheriff’s Office in locating a lost child who was separated from a group of illegal aliens that had crossed into the U.S.

The incident happened on January 22nd after Border Patrol agents apprehended a woman who was traveling with her five-year-old child in El Cenizo.

Agents coordinated with Air and Marine Operations and the Border Patrol Search and Rescue units to locate the child.

Record checks revealed that the mother was in the country illegally.

Meanwhile, the child is safely back in Mexico with a relative.

The case is ongoing.