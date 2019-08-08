Border Patrol agents prevent drug smuggling attempt

Border Patrol agents of the Laredo Sector foiled an alleged drug smuggling attempt in northwest Laredo.

The incident happened on Tuesday, August 6th when agents noticed several individuals carrying bundles at a ranch near Mines Road.

When agents approached the individuals, they quickly dropped the bundles and fled back to Mexico.

When agents searched the packages, they found marijuana hidden in the brush.

The marijuana weighed roughly 300 pounds and had an estimated street value of $240,039.

The marijuana was taken to the station and turned over to the DEA.

