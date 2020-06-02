Border Patrol agents provide first aid to crash victims

Border Patrol agents in Zapata rendered aid to a victim who was involved in an early morning accident.

The incident happened on Tuesday, June 2nd at around 5:20 a.m. when agents responded to a one-vehicle accident on Highway 83 on the city’s south side.

Agents arrived and saw that the driver was completely thrown from the vehicle.

Without hesitation, they provided first aid and contacted the Zapata County Sheriff’s Department, Fire Department, and Emergency Medical Services for assistance.

The agent remained with the victim until paramedics transported him to a nearby hospital.

The agent’s quick response helped ensure the safety of the individual until EMS could arrive.