Border Patrol agents recover two stolen vehicles

Border Patrol agents recovered two stolen vehicles in Cotulla during two separate incidents.

The first incident happened when agents found a suspicious truck on I-35.

Agents attempted to conduct a traffic stop, but the driver veered off the road and into the access road, until coming to a stop.

Two people got out of the pick-up truck and fled on foot.

The second incident happened the next day, around the same area when a pick-up truck came to a stop after the traffic stop.

Agents say they found 15 illegal immigrants hiding the brush.

Records reveal the trucks were stolen from San Antonio.