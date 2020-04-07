Border Patrol agents render aid to stabbing victim

Border Patrol agents rendered aid to a stabbing victim in south Laredo over the weekend.

The incident happened on April 5th when agents encountered a man running across Highway 83 near Laredo College.

When agents approached the individual, they found out he was suffering from multiple stab wounds to his back and upper extremities.

Emergency Medical Technicians rendered aid until the Laredo Fire Department arrived and took over.

Agents say the quick response of the agents is what helped ensure the safety of the individual.

Even with the presence of the coronavirus, Border Patrol agents continues to help those in need.