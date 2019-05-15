Border Patrol agents rescue 120 illegal immigrants from tractor trailer

Border Patrol agents of the Laredo Sector rescued over 100 illegal immigrants from a tractor-trailer during an alleged human smuggling attempt.

According to Border Patrol, events transpired on May 10th shortly after midnight when agents working at the Highway 83 checkpoint encountered a black semi-truck with a white trailer.

During inspection, a canine alerted to the presence of concealed humans or narcotics hidden within the trailer.

When agents referred the driver to secondary inspection, the driver escaped through the passenger door and fled on foot.

Agents searched the trailer and found 120 illegal immigrants.

The individuals apprehended consisted of 11 juveniles from Honduras and Guatemala along with 109 adults from El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Ecuador, and Mexico.

All of the individuals were found in good health and processed accordingly.