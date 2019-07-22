Border Patrol agents rescue 31 illegal immigrants from tractor trailer

Agents with the Laredo Sector Border Patrol rescued over two dozen illegal immigrants from a sweltering tractor-trailer during an alleged human smuggling attempt.

According to Border Patrol, events transpired on Wednesday, July 17th when agents at the I-35 checkpoint encountered a white tractor-trailer at the primary inspection lane.

During the inspection, a canine alerted to the presence of concealed narcotics or humans inside the car.

The driver granted consent to search the vehicle which is when agents scanned the vehicle for possible illegal contraband.

The scan led agents to the discovery of 31 illegal immigrants who were being transported in the back of the trailer.

Record checks revealed the individuals were from Mexico, Honduras, El Salvador, and Guatemala.

All of the individuals were placed under arrest along with the driver who is a United States Citizen.