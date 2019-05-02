Border Patrol agents rescue 66 undocumented immigrants

Border Patrol agents rescued 66 undocumented immigrants from a tractor-trailer.

This is a picture of the individuals that were found during a secondary inspection at the checkpoint on I-35 shortly before midnight Tuesday.

Records show the people were from Ecuador, Guatemala, and Mexico with no legal rights to be in the United States.

All individuals appeared to be in good health and did not require medical attention.

Border Patrol seized the vehicle and took into custody all subjects including the driver who is a United States Citizen.