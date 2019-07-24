Border Patrol agents rescue Guatemalan woman from drowning

The Laredo Sector Border Patrol rescues a woman from Guatemala who was drowning in the Rio Grande.

The incident happened over the weekend at a ranch off Zapata Highway.

The Marine Unit was helping agents on the ground with a group of illegal immigrants near a ranch.

That's when agents on the boat found the woman struggling to stay afloat on the river.

Using a lifeline, agents were able to help her aboard the vessel.

Currently the Laredo Sector has conducted over 2,000 rescues this fiscal year and 34 of them on the river.