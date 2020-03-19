Border Patrol agents rescue Mexican Citizen in distress

Border Patrol agents of the Laredo Sector rescued an individual who was in distress.

The incident happened on March 16th when agents received a call from someone saying that they were lost in the brush for several hours without food or water.

With the help of Air and Marine Operations, agents located the individual at a ranch west of U.S. Highway 83.

The individual was provided fluids on the scene and given further medical treatment upon arrival to the Laredo West Station.

Agents say the individual was a Mexican Citizen who was in the country illegally and will remain in Border Patrol custody.