Border Patrol agents rescue driver trapped in floodwaters

Border Patrol agents helped rescue a driver whose vehicle was partially submerged in high floodwaters in Zapata.

The incident happened on Tuesday when heavy rain and tornado-like winds blew through the Zapata area causing downed trees and power lines.

While they were out monitoring the area for potential hazards, agents spotted a vehicle drifting away in high waters on Bravo Street between Fourth and Seventh Street.

Without hesitation, agents rescued the driver by helping him get out of his vehicle and guiding him to safety.

He was evaluated for injuries but was determined to be in good health.