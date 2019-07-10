Border Patrol agents rescue four immigrants from the heat

Border Patrol agents rescued four undocumented immigrants from the sweltering conditions in Hebbronville.

The rescue happened on July 9th when agents were called out to four people who were lost in the brush and were in dire need of assistance.

Agents were able to locate the two men and two women and render aid.

The subjects were medically evaluated and were determined to be in good condition.

After questioning, agents found out, the group was from Honduras and illegally present in the U.S.

All of the individuals were processed accordingly.