Border Patrol agents rescue illegal immigrant from drowning

Border Patrol Agents of the Laredo Sector rescued an illegal immigrant from drowning in the Rio Grande.

The rescue happened on April 17th when Border Patrol agents apprehended a group of illegal immigrants at a ranch near the riverbanks.

At one point, one of the individuals attempted to swim back to Mexico, but started to struggle to stay afloat.

Border Patrol agents immediately rescued the man and rendered aid.

Medical attention was offered but the man refused.

The illegal immigrants were processed accordingly.

Record checks revealed the man was from Mexico.

