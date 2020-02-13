Border Patrol agents rescue illegal immigrants from flatbed truck

Border Patrol agents rescued over a dozen illegal immigrants during an alleged human smuggling attempt.

The rescue happened last Friday when agents at the Freer checkpoint referred a flatbed trailer to secondary inspection after a canine alerted to the presence of concealed humans.

The driver was hauling cement sacks, blocks and square tubing at the time of the inspection.

When agents searched the cargo, they found a hollowed out space containing 17 individuals.

Border Patrol agents were successfully able to extract the men and women from the confined space and determined that all were illegally present in the U.S.

The illegal aliens were determined to be from Guatemala, Honduras, El Salvador, and Mexico.

The driver was arrested and the case was turned over to Homeland Security.