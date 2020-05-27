Border Patrol agents rescue lost mother and children

Border Patrol agents of the Laredo Sector helped rescue a woman and two children who were lost and in distress.

The incident happened on Monday, May 25th when agents received a call regarding two children who were reportedly lost at a ranch west of Mines Road.

Agents arrived at the scene in a matter of minutes and were successfully able to locate the family.

According to Border Patrol, the woman was suffering delusions and in dire need of medical treatment.

She was taken to the hospital for further evaluation; meanwhile, the two children were taken to the nearest Border Patrol station.

The family was determined to be from Mexico and illegally present in the United States.

All will remain in Border Patrol custody pending the woman’s medical clearance.