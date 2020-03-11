Border Patrol agents rescue several undocumented immigrants in distress

Border Patrol agents of the Laredo Sector rescued several undocumented immigrants in distress over the weekend.

The first rescue happened on March 7th at around noon when agents received a call saying that someone was lost southwest of Hebbronville.

With the assistance of Air and Marine Operations, agents were able to recover the Mexican Citizen and render aid.

Later that day, agents at the West Border Patrol station noticed someone lost in the brush northwest of Laredo.

Agents were able to locate the individual and provide drinking water.

The third rescue happened on March 8th when agents in the south station spotted a woman attempted to cross the Rio Grande near downtown. Agents quickly rescued the Honduran woman and rendered aid.

Later that day in the afternoon, a Marine Unit spotted a man attempted to cross the river near west Laredo. The agents were able to rescue the man who was struggling to stay afloat.

Agents quickly provided medical services and determined that he was from Honduras.

All of the subjects appeared to be in good health and were taken into Border Patrol custody.