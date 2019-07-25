Border Patrol agents rescue undocumented immigrant lost in brush

Border Patrols agents rescued an undocumented immigrant in need of assistance.

The incident happened on July 18th when agents were responding to a 911 call about an individual who was lost in the brush in southeast Laredo.

In collaboration with BORSTAR, agents were able to locate the lost individual and render aid.

Emergency crews say the individual appeared to be dehydrated and was in need of fluids.

The subject was taken to the Laredo Medical Center for further medical attention.

Border Patrol agents continue to warn people about the dangers of crossing illegally into the United States.