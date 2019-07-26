Border Patrol agents rescue undocumented immigrants from tractors

Border Patrol agents rescued nearly a dozen undocumented immigrants from two separate tractors during an alleged human smuggling attempt.

According to Border Patrol, events transpired on Tuesday, July 2rd when agents at the I-35 checkpoint encountered a tractor pulling two additional tractors at the primary inspection lane.

Agents referred the driver to secondary inspection after a canine alerted to the presence of concealed humans.

When agents searched the vehicle, they found five individuals who were being transported in the middle tractor and five more in the last tractor.

Agents say the undocumented immigrants were believed to be from Mexico, and El Salvador; fortunately, none of the individuals required medical attention.

The driver, a United States Citizen was arrested and the tractors were seized by Border Patrol.