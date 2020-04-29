Border Patrol agents save infant's life

Border Patrol agents save the life of an infant near Hebbronville.



The agents responded to a call for assistance with a one year old who was having a seizure on a ranch, 18 miles south of Hebbronville.



Due to the remoteness of the ranch, local medical services were unable to respond.



As soon as the agents arrived they began to perform first aid to the infant who was having seizures due to a high fever.



The agent transported the child to a Border Patrol EMT who stabilized the child.



The agents coordinated with AirMed who took the child to the nearest hospital in Edinburg.



It was reported to the agency that the infant's health improved overnight and has since been discharged from the hospital.