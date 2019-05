Border Patrol Agents at the I-35 checkpoint arrest a man after seizing a load of narcotics.

According to Border Patrol, events transpired on May 7th when a white box truck pulled into primary inspection at the checkpoint.

A K-9 alerted to the truck and agents found five bundles of cocaine in the cab of the vehicle.

The drugs weighed in at just over 14 pounds.

The case was turned over to the DEA.