Border Patrol agents seize 100 lbs of marijuana during vehicle inspection

Border Patrol seized over 100 pounds of illegal narcotics at the I-35 checkpoint over the weekend.

The seizure happened on Saturday, April 18th when agents encountered a black SUV with several occupants at the primary inspection lane.

During inspection, a canine alerted to the presence of narcotics and the vehicle was referred to secondary inspection.

When agents searched the vehicle, they found four bundles of marijuana hidden in the vehicle.

The bundles had a total weight of 107.8 pounds with an approximate value of $87,360.

The occupants were taken into custody and vehicle was seized by Border Patrol.