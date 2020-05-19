Border Patrol agents seize 26 pounds of marijuana

Border Patrol agents working at the I-35 checkpoint foiled an alleged drug smuggling attempt over the weekend.

The incident happened on May 15th when a black sports car approached the I-35 checkpoint.

During the inspection, a canine alerted to the presence of illegal drugs and the driver was referred to secondary inspection.

When agents searched the vehicle, they found a large bundle of marijuana hidden in a piece of luggage inside the trunk.

The drugs weighed 26 pounds and had an estimated street value of $18,880.

The driver, a United States Citizen was arrested, and the drugs were turned over to the DEA.