Border Patrol agents foiled an alleged drug smuggling attempt in Hebbronville over the weekend.

The seizure happened on Sunday when agents encountered a black pick-up truck at the Highway 16 checkpoint.

Agents say a canine unit found two bundles of marijuana inside luggage which was located in the backseat of the truck.

The drugs weighed over 40 pounds and had an estimated street value of $32,000.

The case was turned over to the Jim Hogg County Sheriff’s Office.