Border Patrol agents seize a large amount of marijuana at the I-35 checkpoint.

Agents referred the driver of a utility truck to a second inspection after a canine alerted to the presence of concealed narcotics.

After a scan of the vehicle was performed, agents found 35 bundles of marijuana hidden in several side compartments of the vehicle.

The bundles had a total of 862 pounds of marijuana with an estimated value of $690,000.