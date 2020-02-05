Border Patrol agents seize 700 pounds of marijuana

Border Patrol agents prevented over 700 pounds of drugs from entering into the U.S. during two separate drug smuggling attempts.

The first seizure happened on January 31st when agents at the north Laredo station responded to a report of suspicious people attempting to smuggle bundles across the Rio Grande.

Agents seized five bundles of marijuana with an estimated weight of 365.53 pounds and a street value of $292,424.

The second seizure happened on February 3rd when agents responded to a similar incident that happened near El Cenizo.

Agents were successfully able to seize four bundles of marijuana that were abandoned in the brush.

The drugs weighed approximately 294.7 pounds and had an estimated street value of over $ 235,760.