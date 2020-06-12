Border Patrol agents seize bundles of drugs near river

Border Patrol agents foiled an alleged drug smuggling attempt near the Rio Grande.

The incident happened on June 11th when agents received a tip that several people were loading bundles into a minivan near the river.

When agents approached the area, the individuals abandoned the vehicle and fled to Mexico.

Agents were able to seize 739 pounds of marijuana with an estimated street value of $529,720.

Even during the COVID-19 pandemic, Border Patrol agents remain vigilant and continue to secure our border.