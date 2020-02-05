Border Patrol agents seize eight bundles of cocaine at I-35 checkpoint

Border Patrol agents of the Laredo Sector prevented a load of illegal narcotics from entering the exterior of the U.S.

The seizure happened on January 31st when agents at the I-35 checkpoint referred an SUV to secondary inspection after a canine alerted to the presence of hidden drugs.

When agents searched the vehicle, they found eight bundles of alleged cocaine hidden in the vehicle.

Agents say the bundles weighed roughly 21 pounds.

Both the driver and passenger of the vehicle were arrested and the vehicle was seized and the case was turned over to the DEA.