Border Patrol agents seize five bundles of marijuana

Nearly 400 pounds of drugs are off the streets thanks to the work of Border Patrol agents.

The seizure happened on Monday afternoon after Border Patrol received an anonymous tip about a smuggling attempt near Pico-Arce.

When agents arrived, they saw several people carrying large bundles towards a parked car.

The suspect noticed the agents, dropped the bundles and ran off into the brush.

Agents searched the area and found five bundles of marijuana.

The drugs weighed roughly 360 pounds and had an estimated street value of $293,000.