Border Patrol agents seize over 200 pounds of marijuana

Border Patrol agents of the Laredo Sector prevented over 200 pounds of drugs from being smuggled into the country.

The seizure happened on March 26th when agents at the south station received a report regarding several individuals crossing the Rio Grande near El Cenizo.

When agents arrived, they found three bundles of marijuana hidden underneath the Carrizo cane.

The marijuana weighed 221 pounds and had an estimated street value of $176,880.

The marijuana was turned over to the Drug Enforcement Administration.