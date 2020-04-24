Border Patrol agents seize over 26 pounds of marijuana

Border Patrol agents seize several bundles of illegal narcotics during an inspection on a commercial bus.

The discovery was made on Thursday morning after a canine alerted to the presence of illegal narcotics on a commercial passenger bus.

Agents searched the vehicle and were able to find two bundles of marijuana hidden inside a large duffle bag belonging to a passenger.

The drugs weighed 26.68 pounds with an estimated street value of $21,344.

The person was taken into custody and turned over to the DEA.