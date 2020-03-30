Border Patrol agents seize over 400 pounds of drugs at riverbanks

Border Patrol agents of the Laredo Sector foiled an alleged drug smuggling attempt over the weekend.

The incident happened on Friday morning when agents saw six people make landfall on the riverbanks and then abscond to Mexico.

Agents were able to recover five bundles of marijuana near the city’s west side.

The drugs weighed 413 pounds and had an estimated street value of $330,880.

The marijuana was turned over to the DEA.

Border Patrol encourages the community to call 1-800-343-1994 if they encounter any suspicious activity.