Border Patrol agents seize over two million dollars worth of meth

Border Patrol agents foiled an alleged drug smuggling attempt involving over two million dollars’ worth of illegal narcotics.

The incident happened on July 15th at the Hebbronville checkpoint when agents referred a vehicle to secondary inspection.

The vehicle was occupied by two men from Mexico.

When agents searched the car they found 41 bundles with methamphetamine.

The drugs weighed roughly 70 pounds and had an estimated street value of $2,227,200.

Border Patrol agents arrested both the driver and the passenger and the case was turned over to the DEA.