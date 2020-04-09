Border Patrol agents seize six bundles of marijuana during inspection

Border Patrol agents of the Laredo Sector prevented a load of drugs from making it into the country.

The seizure happened on Thursday at the I-35 checkpoint when agents referred a maroon SUV to secondary inspection after a canine alerted to the presence of concealed narcotics.

When agents searched the vehicle, they found six bundles of marijuana hidden on the roof rack of the car.

Agents say the drugs weighed 67 pounds and had an estimated street value of $53,680.

The occupants of the vehicle were taken into custody and the vehicle was seized by Border Patrol.