Multiple law enforcement agencies swarm a house in central Laredo just before noon today.

The incident took place at a home on the corner of Springfield and Fremont.

Both Border Patrol and Laredo Police were at the scene of what is believed to be an investigation into an alleged stash house.

Authorities were seen taking away a white pick-up truck.

No other information has been provided at the moment.

