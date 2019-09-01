Border Patrol apprehends 29 illegal immigrants and MS-13 gang member

Border Patrol agents find nearly 30 illegal immigrants during two separate incidents, one of whom was a gang member.

The first incident happened on August 28th when agents at the Hebbronville Station apprehended 18 illegal immigrants just north of Hebbronville.

During processing, agents discovered that one of the subjects was a member of the MS-13 Gang.

Record checks also showed that the man had an extensive criminal history.

The second incident happened on August 29th when agents at the Laredo station apprehended 11 illegal immigrants in south Laredo.

Records revealed that three of the individuals were from the Dominican Republic.

All of the individuals were taken into custody and processed accordingly.