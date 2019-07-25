Border Patrol apprehends five subjects, driver gets away

The Texas Department of Public Safety has some new information on a chase that happened on Wednesday afternoon.

According to authorities, the driver of a Ford F-250 refused to stop after a traffic violation near mile marker 18 along I-35.

The chase ended up going down an unpaved road which resulted in the truck going through a wired fence.

The vehicle was eventually found abandoned and had actually been reported stolen.

With the help of Border Patrol agents, five people were caught and turned over to the agency.

The driver; however, managed to get away.

