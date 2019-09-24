Border Patrol apprehends illegal aliens with stolen vehicle

U.S. Border Patrol agents assigned to the Laredo North Border Patrol Station apprehended several illegal aliens and recovered a stolen vehicle west of Encinal, Texas.

Agents observed a pickup truck during the early morning hours on September 23rd inside a ranch near Highway 44.

The pickup truck was abandoned in an adjacent ranch and tracked foot prints leading to the apprehension of twelve individuals.

According to record checks, the individuals were illegally in the U.S. from the countries Mexico. Honduras, Guatemala, El Salvador, and China.

All individuals were placed under arrest pending further investigation.

The vehicle was reported to be stolen from Bellview, Texas and wasturned over to the Webb County Sheriff’s Office.

