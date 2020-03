A person with a history of sexual misconduct is arrested by U.S. Border Patrol.

Over the weekend, agents working 12 miles south of Laredo arrested a Mexican National who entered the country illegally.

A record check revealed that the person was previously charged with second-degree rape, convicted of sexual misconduct and removed from the country as an aggravated felon.

That person was charged with illegal re-entry into the U.S. and remains in Border Patrol custody.