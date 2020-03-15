Border Patrol arrests two sexual predators

Two people who have been found guilty of sexual assault of a child and indecency with a child are taken into custody by U.S. Border Patrol.

The first arrest happened on March 8th at a ranch in northwest Laredo.

During processing, they found that the Mexican National had a conviction of "Second-degree sexual assault of a child" out of Wisconsin.

The second arrest happened on March, 10th at a ranch south of El Cenizo.

The Honduran had been convicted of "Indecency with a child" out of Houston.

Both people were charged with illegal entry into the United States and remain in custody.