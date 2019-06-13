Border Patrol campaign seeks to reduce number of migrant deaths

The Trump administration continues to defend the new immigration meal with Mexico but it isn't stopping federal agents from coming forward with strategies to deal with the influx of migrants.

File photo: Border Patrol agents

Over 20 years ago, Border Patrol agents implemented their Border Safety Campaign with the intent of reducing migrant deaths and creating a safer environment for people dealing with illegal crossings.

The objective behind the program is to educate and inform potential migrants of the dangers and hazards of crossing the border illegally.

A press conference kicked off the campaign emphasizing the need to avoid life-threatening situations.

They also offered some eye-opening numbers Laredo agents want to reduce.

Deputy Chief Joel Martinez says right now the Laredo Sector leads the nation in alien deaths with 36 percent of the nation’s numbers.

In May, agents apprehended more than 11,000 children traveling alone.

They add that adult migrant crossings have also doubled in the area since last year.