Border Patrol find a dozen undocumented immigrants hiding in truck

Border Patrol agents find a dozen undocumented immigrants hiding inside a stolen truck.

The incident happened on Wednesday at around 6 p.m. when agents encountered a white pick-up truck traveling north on U.S. Highway 83.

Agents say at one point, the driver parked at a ranch gate near the highway.

As one of the agents approached the vehicle, the driver and one of the suspects fled into the brush.

When agents searched the vehicle, they found 12 people concealed in the bed and passenger compartment of the truck.

All of the individuals were determined to be in the U.S. illegally and record checks revealed that the car was reported stolen in San Antonio.