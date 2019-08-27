Border Patrol finds 10 undocumented immigrants in stolen vehicle

Border Patrol agents find nearly a dozen undocumented immigrants in a stolen car during an alleged human smuggling attempt over the weekend.

According to Border Patrol, events transpired on August 25th when agents conducted a traffic stop on a silver pick-up truck that was traveling north on the west access road of I-35.

Agents say the driver failed to yield and traveled to mile marker 32 before pulling to the side of the road and abandoning the vehicle.

Agents detained 10 undocumented immigrants after they attempted to flee from the vehicle into the brush.

Record checks revealed the car was stolen from San Antonio, Texas.