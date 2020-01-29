Border Patrol finds 31 illegal aliens living in stash house

Over 30 illegal immigrants are found living in an alleged stash house in a south Laredo neighborhood.

The discovery was made on Monday, January 27th when Border Patrol agents received a tip about illegal activity going on at a local residence.

Border Patrol conducted a joint operation with the Webb County Constable and Attorney’s Office as well as Homeland Security.

When officers searched the home they found 31 individuals who were illegally present in the United States.

Agents say the subjects were determined to be from El Salvador, Nicaragua, Guatemala, Honduras, and Mexico.

The case was turned over to Homeland Security Investigations.