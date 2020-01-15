Border Patrol finds 61 illegal aliens along with drug bust

Laredo Sector Border Patrol agents assigned to the Freer Station apprehended a large number of illegal aliens and seized a sizable amount of marijuana southwest of Freer, Texas.

In the early morning hours of January 15th, agents observed a tractor-trailer turn off U.S. Highway 59 on to Farm-to-Market Road 2050 several miles southwest of Freer. When agents attempted to perform a vehicle stop, the driver attempted to flee by continuing to travel several miles until crashing through a ranch fence.

As agents approached the vehicle, several individuals fled into the nearby brush. Border Patrol agents working with a CBP Air and Marine helicopter to detain 61 individuals. Immigration checks revealed that the individuals were in the country illegally and from the countries of Ecuador, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Mexico, Pakistan, and Sri Lanka.

Agents also discovered 19 bundles of marijuana in the cab of the semi-truck that weighed approximately 327 pounds with an approximate street value of $261,732.80.

The United States Border Patrol seized the tractor-trailer and turned over the marijuana to the Drug Enforcement Administration.

To report suspicious activity such as alien and/or drug smuggling, download the “USBP Laredo Sector” app or contact the Laredo Sector Border Patrol toll free at 1-800-343-1994.