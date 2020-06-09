Border Patrol finds body of undocumented immigrant

The extreme heat seems to be taking its toll on human life after Border Patrol agents find the body of an undocumented immigrant.



It happened after Border Patrol agents questioned a group of undocumented immigrants who they came across off Highway 359 near Hebbronville.



The seven individuals told agents about a group of others who were left behind in some brush a few hours prior.



Upon searching, agents found one individual who was shaking uncontrollably, suffering from severe dehydration.



He was taken to a local hospital and is waiting to be medically cleared for release.



Another person was found unresponsive and was pronounced dead. He's identified as a 29-year-old man from Honduras.