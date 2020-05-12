Border Patrol finds nearly 500 lbs of marijuana inside flatbed trailer

Border Patrol agents find more than a stack of lumber during a routine inspection.

The incident happened on May 11th when agents at the Freer Station performed a traffic stop on a pick up truck hauling a flatbed trailer with a stack of plywood on Highway 16.

During the inspection a canine alerted to the presence of illegal narcotics.

When agents searched the cargo, they found 30 bundles of marijuana in a hollowed-out space with the stacked plywood.

The bundles weighed 485 pounds and had an estimated street value of $388,168.

The drugs were seized, and the case was turned over to the Duval County Sheriff's Office.